New Delhi: Forensic specialists have discovered that Nobel Prize-winning Chilean poet Pablo Neruda died after being poisoned with a potent toxin, validating long-held suspicions that he was assassinated.

This revelation came on Monday, has finally put an end to one of the longest-running mysteries in modern Chilean history.

According to reports, Rodolfo Reyes, nephew of Pablo Neruda, who along a few others have long felt that the poet was killed because of his resistance to Augusto Pinochet’s budding dictatorship told foreign media about the latest findings.

Reports say that the forensic experts examined mortal remains of the late poet that were exhumed in 2013 following court order on the basis of the poet’s ex-chauffeur, Manuel Araya’s statement and found clostridium botulinum toxin was present in Pablo Neruda’s body when he passed away.

On Wednesday, a report including the findings of expert study is expected to be released.

Reyes told the Spanish news agency Efe, “We now know that there was no cause for the clostridium botulinum to have been there in his bones.”

Why does that signify that? It indicates that Neruda was assassinated in 1973 with the help of government officials.

At the time of Neruda’s death, the official statement said that Neruda, who rose to fame as a young poet with the publication of Twenty Poems of Love and a Song of Despair, passed away on September 23, 1973, just 12 days after the military coup that toppled President Salvador Allende’s democratically elected socialist government, of prostate cancer and malnutrition.

Since the time of Pablo’s death, a lot of people including Reyes believed he was murdered, however, a significant probe launched only ten years ago after the poet’s ex-chauffeur, Manuel Araya, revealed to a Chilean judge that hours before the death, an agitated Neruda had called him from the Santiago hospital where he was being treated to

say that he had been injected in the stomach while he was asleep.

The judge then ordered the exhumation of the poet’s remains.

After sending samples of Neruda’s bones to forensic labs in four different nations for examination, the Chilean government declared in 2015 that it was “very possible that a third party” was accountable for his demise.

A group of foreign specialists declared two years later that they were “100% confident” the poet did not pass away from prostate cancer.

Reyes stated on Monday that in 2017, the microorganisms responsible for the neurotoxin that causes botulism were discovered on one of Neruda’s exhumed teeth.

Reyes said that research by specialists at McMaster University in Canada and the University of Copenhagen had determined that bacteria from the coffin or the surrounding region did not enter Neruda’s corpse.

Reyes informed Efe, “We’ve discovered the bullet that murdered Neruda, and it was in his body.” “Who fired it? We’ll find out soon, but there’s no doubt Neruda was killed through the direct intervention of a third party.”

Neruda was heartbroken by Pinochet’s US-backed revolution, which saw Allende’s controversial suicide as troops invaded the presidential palace.

This inspired Neruda to organise an exile in Mexico.

However, he was transported by ambulance to the Chilean capital’s hospital where he had received treatment for cancer and other ailments a day prior to his scheduled departure.

He allegedly passed away there on September 23 in the evening from the withering effects of prostate cancer, which was discovered four years earlier.

The official account of the circumstances surrounding his death has, however, constantly come under scrutiny.

Gonzalo Martnez Corbalá, who was Mexico’s ambassador to Chile at the time of the revolution, told the Associated Press that he had met Neruda two days before his passing and that he had weighed about 100 kg, opposite of the then

Chilean government’s claim that he was highly underweight due to cancer.

According to Araya’s statement to AP from last month, if Neruda “hadn’t been left alone in the clinic, they wouldn’t have killed him.”

The chauffeur claimed that while he and Matilde Urrutia, the poet’s wife, were at the couple’s estate picking up their baggage for Mexico, the poet called and asked them to return immediately to the hospital. Later that day,

Neruda passed away.

After Neruda passed away, Urrutia insisted that the turmoil of the coup d’état was what ultimately killed him. He claimed that Neruda had become increasingly disturbed as he learned of the early atrocities of the government.

Despite being referred to as “the finest poet of the 20th century in any language” by his friend Gabriel Garca Márquez, Neruda’s reputation has recently suffered due to information about his private life.

The author, who admitted to being a rapist, also deserted his first wife and their daughter Malva Marina, who was born with a neurological condition and passed away at the age of nine.

When he was a young diplomat stationed to Ceylon, Neruda admits raping a Tamil lady who served as his domestic in his posthumously published memoirs, Confieso Que He Vivido (I Confess That I Have Lived). He concluded his account

of the rape by saying, “She was right to hate me.”

Human rights advocates opposed a proposal to rename Santiago airport in honour of the poet as a result of the rape confession, which surfaced nearly five years ago.

At the time, author and activist for women’s rights Isabel Allende told the Guardian that Neruda’s unlawful and heartless actions did not diminish the value of his writing.

She declared, “There are parts of Neruda’s life and attitude that disgust me. “We cannot, however, ignore his writing. Very few people behave admirably, particularly powerful or important men”.

“Unfortunately, Neruda had flaws, just like everyone else does, in some way,” she said.

