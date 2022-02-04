‘It’s got to be a joke’: Why South Korea’s new ‘Kosk’ mask for COVID-19 has raised eyebrows

The two-part mask, designed by a company called Atman, can be rolled up to expose the mouth so that wearers can eat and drink while keeping their nose covered

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the world, a South Korean company has released a new type of face mask that can be used to cover only the nose while the wearer is eating and drinking.

While some have praised the new mask, it has also led to more than a few people raising their eyebrows over its efficacy.

Here’s a glimpse at the innovative new mask and what people have to say about it.

The ‘Kosk’

The new mask which only covers one's nose is known as a kosk. The word kosk is a combination of ko, the Korean word for nose and mask.

The people behind the Kosk is a company called Atman and they sell the mask for 9,800 won ($8.13) for a box of 10 on online retailer Coupang. It consists of two pieces, one of which can be removed to leave the mouth uncovered.

The mask actually comprises of two parts, with one section covering the nose and the other covering the mouth. The bottom section can be folded away to expose the mouth to allow for easy eating and drinking while keeping the nose covered.

Reactions to the Kosk

Images of the kosk mask have been mocked by social media users, who pointed out that COVID-19 is an airborne virus and can still enter or exit the body through an uncovered mouth, therefore continuing the spread of the disease.

Wow, the most unhelpful idea and a waste of resources... If the virus is air-bourne, it will still enter via your open mouth when eating. #sowhatisthepoint https://t.co/2c8kajNPLT — Samuel Lau (@ChairmanSam) February 3, 2022

One person said that the mask “had to be a joke”, while another wrote that they “don’t get this product”.

“If you are unfolding part of the mask to put back over your mouth after eating, and the outside of the mask may be contaminated, the whole process seems… less than ideal?” one Twitter user said.

Another person joked: “Forget sticking your nose out of your mask – now you can stick your mouth out instead with the ‘kosk’.”

Oh God is this real or just a meme https://t.co/0q5b7ekKNw — STAYC Only (@stayc_only) February 1, 2022

Praise for the Kosk

However, not everyone found the kosk funny or ridiculous. One commenter wrote: “Ok. So I know people think this is really weird and stupid. But like, it’s actually kinda genius. It’s a full mask that can be folded to fully fit over your nose when dining out. I mean, I feel like this could solve a lot of problems.”

Also, it might not be as hilarious as one would think from a scientific perspective.

Studies have found that COVID-19 most easily enters the body through the nose, so maybe wearing a nose mask is actually a good idea?

Professor Catherine Bennett, the chair in epidemiology with Deakin University’s Institute for Health Transformation in Australia, told Nine News that the Kosks are a “strange idea” but would be “better than nothing.”

Not the first nose mask

While some people may still be sniggering about the Kosk, it’s not the first nose mask that has been peddled during the pandemic.

In March 2021, researchers in Mexico claimed they invented a nose-only mask that protects wearers from COVID-19 and dubbed it the “Eating Mask”. According to Reuters, the mask was meant to be worn under a regular mask, to offer extra protection when the top mask is removed to eat or drink.

A year before, a team of medical professionals at the pneumology department at Shongshan Hospital in Shanghai claimed they had developed a similar mask prototype that was aimed at health workers who were working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Strange masks in the pandemic

Since coronavirus has been dubbed as a pandemic and people have been asked to use masks as a precaution, people have become creative.

In Manila, some people used an improvised face shield made from a plastic water tank to protect themselves from COVID-19.

In Maharashtra's Pune, a man decided to use a mask made of gold to protect himself.

In 2020, socialite Paris Hilton was trolled for wearing a diamanté mesh face mask that was covered in holes.

