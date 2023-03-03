It's absurd to think that India is not a permanent member of UNSC, says former UK PM Tony Blair

New Delhi: India’s position today is “potentially more powerful than it has ever been,” said former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair on Friday, adding that it is “absurd” that the country is not a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

In conversation with Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost, at the Raisina Dialogue 2023, Tony Blair said, “Real challenge today is how to make sense of the shifting geo-politics, and in that position India is absolutely critical because the progress in India in the last few years has been remarkable. The position of India is potentially more powerful than ever.”

“It is absurd to think that India is not a permanent member (of UNSC) but you can say that for other countries as well. The West has no option but to share the power. The question is how to make sense of diplomacy in this new world,” added the former UK PM at the session – ‘Turbulence, Temperament, and Temerity: Leadership in the Age of Uncertainty’.

Speaking at the event, Blair also said that India’s digital ID program is “one of the best programs that has brought remarkable transformations”.

He stated that the rise of India is a pointer that “we are in a new era”.

“India’s position today is potentially more powerful than it’s ever been. And India is expected to lead the Global South in a manner like never before,” he said.

He further asserted that the tech revolution is going to change everything around us.

“Leadership has been more challenging in the age of socialmedia. Leaders know that criticisms come with the job. The essence of leadership is taking bold decisions and standing by them,” Blair said.

“Technology has a positive side. Tech revolution is going to change everything around us. Policy makers and change makers need to talk to each other,” he added.

Tony Blair was joined by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen at the session.

(With inputs from ANI)

