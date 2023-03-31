Italy’s privacy watchdog bans OpenAI’s ChatGPT for violating data privacy laws

The National Privacy Authority in Italy has imposed an effective ban on the AI chatbot ChatGPT, charging its makers, OpenAI, of “unlawful collection of personal data.” It has directed OpenAI to instantly cease collecting data from Italian users until it changes its data collection practices.

The country’s Data Protection Authority, the GPDP, published a news statement this morning stating that the company’s collection of users’ confidential information lacks legal justification. According to the GPDP, OpenAI also lacks a method to prevent underage users from accessing the service, which “exposes minors to absolutely unsuitable answers compared to their level of development and self-awareness.”

This isn’t the first time Italy’s data authority has taken action against an artificial intelligence robot. Replika.ai, a chatbot software, was earlier prohibited by the regulator in February. Replika has become well-known for the intimate relationships that some users form with its chatbot, with many users voicing disappointment after the business recently deleted the option for erotic roleplay.

It will most likely take some time for OpenAI to cooperate with the directive to cease processing data from Italian users. According to the GPDP, the business has 20 days to explain what steps it has done to satisfy the regulators’ requirements or risk fines of up to €20 million (or 4 per cent of yearly worldwide turnover).

On Thursday, the European consumer organisation BEUC asked for an inquiry by EU and national authorities, citing the absence of regulation for ChatGPT and other systems, as well as possible privacy issues. It demanded an urgent inquiry “into the risks of ChatGPT and similar chatbots for European consumers.”

It is unclear how many programme users are in Italy. However, it is believed that in its first two months, it was used by 100 million individuals worldwide.

OpenAI does not have a presence in the European Union. It does, however, have an appointed representative in the European Economic Area, who now has 20 days to provide information on the steps it has taken to address regulators’ worries.

