Protecting against AI: Italy sets up special fund to shield workers from getting replaced by AI

Italy became the first country to take proper, concrete steps to protect its working people from becoming redundant because of chatbots like ChatGPT and other AI tools.

Italy has announced that they have allocated 30 million euros or roughly $33 million to enhance the skills of unemployed individuals and workers whose jobs are most vulnerable to automation and artificial intelligence.

The Fondo per la Repubblica Digitale (FRD), established by the Rome government in 2021 to enhance Italians’ digital skills, reported that 54 per cent of individuals aged between 16-74 lack basic digital skills, compared to an average of 46 per cent in the European Union.

The FRD stated that the funding for training improvement will be distributed in two ways. Out of the total amount, 10 million euros will be dedicated to enhancing the skills of individuals whose jobs are at high risk of automation and technological innovation.

The remaining 20 million euros will be allocated to assist unemployed and economically inactive individuals in developing digital skills that would increase their employability. The FRD highlighted various sectors, including transport and logistics, office support and administration, production, services, and the retail sector, as being susceptible to automation.

The increasing prevalence of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, including tools like ChatGPT, has garnered the attention of lawmakers and regulators in several countries. Many experts argue that new regulations are necessary to govern AI due to its potential impact on national security, education, and employment.

In late April, Italy’s data protection authority raised concerns, leading to a four-week unavailability of the ChatGPT chatbot until OpenAI addressed the issues.

