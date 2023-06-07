'It is a consequential relationship': US on ties with India ahead of PM Modi's visit

The US on Tuesday reiterated that its partnership with India is one of the most consequential and both the countries are working closely on some of the most vital priorities, adding that Washington is looking forward to hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month and continuing to deepen its engagement on several issues.

To a question if US will discuss the democratic backsliding and human rights issue with PM Modi when he visits Washington, Vedant Patel, US Principal Deputy Spokesperson, said, “…I will reiterate again that our partnership with India is one of the most consequential. It is a consequential relationship. We work closely with the Indian Government on some of our most vital priorities and we look forward to hosting them here later this month and continuing to deepen our engagement on these issues, whether it be concerning the climate crisis, fostering an open and accessible secure technology ecosystem, upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific, deepening our trade and security cooperation as well.”

#WATCH | Vedant Patel, US Principal Deputy Spokesperson speaks on the question of PM Narendra Modi’s Official State Visit to the upcoming US; says, “…I will reiterate again that our partnership with India is one of the most consequential. It is a consequential relationship. We… pic.twitter.com/CDVlxB8dxo — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023

He added, “And as we do with nations around the world, we will also regularly engage on human rights issues directly with governments as it relates to issues that are in the American interest.”

Prime Minister Modi will be on a state visit to the US later this month. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host PM Modi for the official state visit, which will include a state dinner, on 22 June.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Tuesday accepted US Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s invitation to address the US Congress on 22 June during his official state visit to the country.

“Thank you @SpeakerMcCarthy, @LeaderMcConnell, @SenSchumer, and @RepJeffries for the gracious invitation. I am honored to accept and look forward to once again address a Joint Meeting of the Congress. We are proud of our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US, built upon the foundation of shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and an unwavering commitment to global peace and prosperity,” Prime Minister tweeted.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.