Israel's envoy to UK defends call to Israeli citizens to carry guns after Jerusalem terror attack
The message by the Israel government came after a terrorist attack on a Jewish synagogue in Jerusalem last week in which several people were killed
London: Responding to criticism of the Israel government’s call to its citizens to carry firearms in order to prevent terrorist attacks, the country’s ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely has asserted that it is only intended for those already with gun licenses.
“Israel has very strict guns laws. What the government is doing is allowing people who already have gun licenses, those who are already trained or are part of security forces to carry their guns in order to prevent this horrific kind of incidents,” Tzipi Hotovely told Sky News.
Following the terrorist attack, Israel sent more troops into the West Bank even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged a “strong, swift and precise” response.
Talking about US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Israel, Tzipi Hotovely said, “One of the main issues of Anthony Blinken’s visit is how to increase the peace circle and how to bring Saudi Arabia into this circle. That will ensure that the region is safer. This is a good role model that Israel and the Arab world can use to create great things together.”
Israel to 'strengthen' settlements after shooting attacks
The announcement cast a cloud over a visit next week by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and threatened to further raise tensions following one of the bloodiest months in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in several years
New gun attack in east Jerusalem after synagogue mass shooting
On Friday, a 21-year-old resident to a synagogue in East Jerusalem and opened fire during the Jewish Sabbath. Seven people were killed in the attack
Palestinian gunman opens fire outside Jerusalem synagogue, kills seven
The attack, which occurred as residents were observing the Jewish sabbath, came a day after an Israeli military raid killed nine people in the West Bank