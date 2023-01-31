Israel's envoy to UK defends call to Israeli citizens to carry guns after Jerusalem terror attack

London: Responding to criticism of the Israel government’s call to its citizens to carry firearms in order to prevent terrorist attacks, the country’s ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely has asserted that it is only intended for those already with gun licenses.

“Israel has very strict guns laws. What the government is doing is allowing people who already have gun licenses, those who are already trained or are part of security forces to carry their guns in order to prevent this horrific kind of incidents,” Tzipi Hotovely told Sky News.

The message by the Israel government came after a terrorist attack on a Jewish synagogue in Jerusalem last week in which several people were killed.

Following the terrorist attack, Israel sent more troops into the West Bank even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged a “strong, swift and precise” response.

Talking about US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Israel, Tzipi Hotovely said, “One of the main issues of Anthony Blinken’s visit is how to increase the peace circle and how to bring Saudi Arabia into this circle. That will ensure that the region is safer. This is a good role model that Israel and the Arab world can use to create great things together.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.