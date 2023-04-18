Israeli president urges national unity on Holocaust remembrance day

Jerusalem: At the opening ceremony for Israel’s annual Holocaust remembrance day on Monday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged for national unity as the country remained sharply divided over the far-right government’s proposals to pursue a judicial overhaul.

“I appeal to you, citizens of Israel, with a simple prayer: let us leave these sacred days, which begin tonight and end on Independence Day, above all dispute; let us all come together, as always, in partnership, in grief, in remembrance.”

Israeli opposition figures have been negotiating with the president’s office to reach an agreement with the ruling coalition about judicial amendments that would significantly reduce the authority of Israel’s top court.

Critics claim the idea removes checks and balances on how the government operates, despite supporters of the plan claiming it will restore balance amongst Israeli authorities.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.