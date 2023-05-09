Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen cuts short India visit citing 'security update'

New Delhi: Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who landed in India early today on a three-day official visit, has cut short his trip and is likely to return home later in the day in view of certain security developments in Israel.

Taking to Twitter, he, however, said he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before heading home later today.

“I landed a short time ago in New Delhi, the capital of India, and as soon as I landed I received a security update. In light of the events in Israel, I decided to cut short my political visit to India and return to Israel after my meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi which will take place today,” the minister wrote on Twitter in Hebrew.

Earlier at the CII India-Israel Business Forum in Delhi, Cohen said that he will raise with PM Modi the issue of Free Trade Agreement between Israel and India.

At the meet, India and Israel signed three new MoUs in his presence and that of Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

#WATCH | Three MoUs signed between India and Israel in the presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Delhi pic.twitter.com/rpqWNlQyM3 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

The Israeli foreign minister arrived in New Delhi this morning on a visit to explore ways to expand bilateral ties and prepare ground for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trip to India this year.

“Foreign Minister Eli Cohen landed a short while ago in New Delhi, the capital of India, and as soon as he landed he received a security update,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry also informed in a statement later.

“In light of the events in Israel, Foreign Minister Cohen decided to cut short his diplomatic visit to India and return to Israel after the meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will take place today,” it said.

According to reports from Tel Aviv, Israel has launched a major military offensive targeting some militants in Gaza Strip.

At least 12 Palestinians, including three commanders of the militant group Islamic Jihad, have been killed in the air strikes, they said.

“A short while ago I landed in India for a very important strategic and political visit. I am receiving constant update from Israel on the situation and I hope to meet today with the Indian Prime Minister, and after that will shorten my visit and go back to Israel,” Cohen said.

The ties between India and Israel have been on an upswing in the last few years in a range of sectors, including defence, agriculture and water management.

In January, Prime Minister Modi had a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Netanyahu during which both leaders agreed on the potential for further strengthening bilateral strategic cooperation.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.