Israeli forces shoot dead teenager in West Bank clashes, says Palestinian health ministry

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli forces early Saturday during a raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

"A 17-year-old boy was killed, and an 18-year-old was critically wounded by the Israeli occupation's bullets during its aggression on Jenin," a statement by the health ministry said.

Jenin refugee camp has served as a flashpoint amid recent tensions following a wave of attacks in Israel in which 19 people were killed.

Thirteen Palestinians were injured last week during an operation by Israeli forces in the camp in which one Israeli commando and one Palestinian were also killed.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett named the Israeli commando as Noam Raz.

The Palestinian was later named as Daoud al-Zubaidi, a brother of Zakaria al-Zubaidi, who headed the armed wing of the Fatah movement of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas and briefly escaped from Israeli prison last year.

The raids came hours before violence erupted at the funeral of Shireen Abu Akleh, an Al Jazeera journalist who was killed last week while covering another Israeli raid on the camp.

As her funeral unfolded, Israeli police stormed the grounds of a Jerusalem hospital as the body of the slain journalist was being transported for burial, prompting an international outcry.

