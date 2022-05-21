Israeli forces shoot dead teenager in West Bank clashes, says Palestinian health ministry
Jenin refugee camp has served as a flashpoint amid recent tensions following a wave of attacks in Israel in which 19 people were killed
Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli forces early Saturday during a raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
"A 17-year-old boy was killed, and an 18-year-old was critically wounded by the Israeli occupation's bullets during its aggression on Jenin," a statement by the health ministry said.
Jenin refugee camp has served as a flashpoint amid recent tensions following a wave of attacks in Israel in which 19 people were killed.
Thirteen Palestinians were injured last week during an operation by Israeli forces in the camp in which one Israeli commando and one Palestinian were also killed.
Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett named the Israeli commando as Noam Raz.
The Palestinian was later named as Daoud al-Zubaidi, a brother of Zakaria al-Zubaidi, who headed the armed wing of the Fatah movement of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas and briefly escaped from Israeli prison last year.
The raids came hours before violence erupted at the funeral of Shireen Abu Akleh, an Al Jazeera journalist who was killed last week while covering another Israeli raid on the camp.
As her funeral unfolded, Israeli police stormed the grounds of a Jerusalem hospital as the body of the slain journalist was being transported for burial, prompting an international outcry.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Fauda actor Tsahi Halevi hints at new project in India; Check post here
Reportedly, actor Tsahi Halevi will be shooting for a new project in India for the first time.
Palestinian residents in south West Bank vow to stay on the land despite facing eviction by Israel
The Palestinian leadership on 6 May condemned the Israeli Supreme Court ruling, which was handed down on 4 May— when most of Israel was shut down for the country's Independence Day
Shireen Abu Aqla: ‘Crime of execution’ raises fear for journalists
In 2019, 61 per cent of journalist deaths occurred in countries without current armed conflicts. Back in 2016, 50 per cent of journalists who were killed died in countries experiencing an armed conflict of some kind