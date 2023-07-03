Israeli forces launch overnight strike in West Bank, Palestinian strike kills 3

Israeli forces carried out an overnight strike in the West Bank city of Jenin resulting in the death of three people, the Palestinian health ministry said. Residents claim that the strike involved a missile launch that ultimately set off a gunbattle lasting till Monday morning.

The Israel Defence Forces said that the motive behind the strike was to destroy “terrorist infrastructure in the Jenin area.”

“We will not standby idle while terrorists continue to harm civilians using Jenin Camp as a hideout,” they said.

Meanwhile, the Jenin Battalion, a separate militant entity that includes armed men from Palestinian groups Fatah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad said in a statement, “We will fight the occupation forces until the last breath and bullet, and we work together and unified from all factions and military formations.”

An ambulance driver who witnessed the overnight strike said, “What is going on in the refugee camp is a real war. There were strikes from the sky targeting the camp, every time we drive in around five to seven ambulances and we come back full of injured people.”

At least six drones could be seen circling over the city but the military declined to specify whether Monday’s operations included a drone strike, which had not been seen in the West Bank for more than 15 years until a strike last month killed three militant gunmen near Jenin.

The Israeli Military Forces added that their target functioned as an “advanced observation and reconnaissance centre” as well as a coordination and communications hub for the militant fighters.

The escalating violence in the West Bank over the past 15 months has caused mounting international alarm, with regular army raids in cities like Jenin, a series of deadly attacks by Palestinians against Israelis and rampages by Jewish settler mobs against Palestinian villages.

