Israeli army tracks, kills 2 militants in Palestine village

Ramallah (West Bank): Israeli troops entered a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank early on Monday, sparking a confrontation that resulted in the deaths of two Palestinians, including a man who was identified as a member by an armed group, according to Palestinian health officials.

The two men were killed near the northern city of Jenin in the village of Kafr Dan. The Israeli military said late Sunday that it had entered Kafr Dan to demolish the homes of two Palestinian gunmen who killed an Israeli soldier in September during a firefight.

Samer Houshiyeh, 21, and Fouad Abed, 25, were killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

According to Samer Attiyeh, the director of Jenin’s Ibn Sina Hospital, Houshiyeh was shot several times in the chest. Attiyeh initially stated that Abed was 17, but the ministry later stated that he was 25.

Houshiyeh was later claimed as a member of the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, an armed group.

The group, which is a branch of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party, published an older photo of

Houshiyeh holding rifles.

Reports say, his body was wrapped in the flag of the armed group as his mother and other mourners bid him farewell in a video posted on social media.

In the West Bank and east Jerusalem, 2022 was the deadliest year since 2006. Last year, the Israeli military carried out nearly daily raids on Palestinian cities and towns, killing over 150 Palestinians.

According to the Israeli army, the majority of Palestinians killed were militants. However, stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions, as well as others who were not involved in the clashes, have been killed.

In the 1967 Mideast war, Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, and the Palestinians seek those territories for a future state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.