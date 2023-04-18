New Delhi: Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has told the country’s High Court of Justice that including women in the country’s elite armed forces isn’t possible due to physiological differences between them and their male counterparts.

According to a report by the Jerusalem Post, the IDF’s stance was taken in response to requests from women to be taken into consideration for tryouts for special forces units and as a result of two distinct analytical studies conducted in recent years into the efficiency of female soldiers in particular units, such as heavy infantry.

Citing the analytical studies, IDF said that women run a far greater risk of injury when required to perform tasks that require lifting heavy weights, such as backpacks and large firearms.

The studies also noted that women would be more useful in operational situations with infantry brigades, including roles in mortar team units, which don’t have such significant physical requirements, it added.

Select roles

Following the recommendation of a panel appointed by Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi on the possibility of more women taking on combat roles, a new “pilot program” will let women apply for the Air Force’s rescue unit or for a bomb disposal role at Yahalom, a special ops unit in the Combat Engineering Corps.

After it was first opened to women last year, the IDF reported last month that 12 female soldiers had met the standards to be admitted.

It would also include a platoon of women assisting ground forces, given that enough women apply to go ahead with it.

The panel advising Kochavi noted that “dozens” of women a year meet the criteria for other combat roles, but recommended waiting with further positions until after the pilot program.

As for elite units, the panel said women should not be allowed to join them “at this point,” citing a “very low” number of women who satisfy the physical conditions required for these roles.

Women in Israeli combat infantry units must weigh no less than 67 kg (147 pounds) and be at least 164 cm (5’4”) tall.

Despite these restrictions, the IDF told the court that some 90 per cent of its military positions were fully open to female applicants – with around 20 per cent of combat units in the IDF currently filled by women. This is, it said, the result of its commitment to encouraging women to apply for the military.

Last week, the army said it planned to open the door for female draftees wishing to join its special air force rescue Unit 669. Women will now be allowed to try out for combat roles in the air force’s ultra-elite search-and-rescue unit.

Currently, women serving in the unit are allowed to be paramedics or fill other non-combat roles.

