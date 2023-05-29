'Israeli aggression' strikes Damascus overnight, says Syrian defence ministry
According to the government, it was aimed at 'certain positions in the vicinity of Damascus', but anti-aircraft defences intervened and shot down several missiles
The Syrian defence ministry says an “Israeli aggression” hit Damascus overnight Sunday, but there were no injuries.
“At around 11:45 pm (2045 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial attack,” the ministry said.
According to the government, it was aimed at “certain positions in the vicinity of Damascus,” but anti-aircraft defences intervened and shot down several missiles.
An AFP correspondent in Damascus heard explosions soon before midnight local time (2100 GMT).
The strikes on Damascus were the first since late March.
On 2 May, seven people were killed in Israeli air assaults on Syria.
Since the commencement of the Syrian war in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air raids against government sites as well as Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces, both of which are Damascus’ allies and Israel’s arch-foes.
Israel rarely comments on the strikes on a case-by-case basis, but says it seeks to prevent Iran from establishing a foothold on its doorstep.
