Israel to step up campaign against Palestinian attackers: Netanyahu
Jerusalem: Israel plans to step up its campaign against Palestinian attackers in East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, in remarks that followed a deadly ramming attack on the outskirts of Jerusalem.
“The cabinet is meeting today to prepare for an even broader action against those carrying out terrorism and their supporters in East Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria, while preventing as much as possible harming those uninvolved,” Reuters quoted Netanyahu as saying.
