Palestine: The official daily news publication of the Palestinian Authority, Al-Hayat Al-Jadida claims that a Palestinian villager came upon Israeli cattle and made up a story about how Israel has been covertly teaching the cattle to spy on Palestinians.

According to Palestinian villager Rushd Morrar, who spoke to the daily, “These are hired and trained cattle. They hang a medallion with an eavesdropping and recording device, occasionally with cameras, on the neck of each cow to keep an eye on every little thing that happens in Khirbet Yanun.

Additionally, he allegedly asserted that “the settlers release herds of wild boars” to obliterate all Palestinian crops.

He claimed that “the settlers’ crimes are becoming more varied and sophisticated, and the tools they use to wage war are limitless.”

Beginning with blatant acts of murder and concluding with occurrences of cars slamming into each other on the roadways; beginning with the burning of agricultural crops, uprooting of trees, and slashing of fields; and concluding with the release of boars towards the farmer’s lands.

A Palestinian has said that Israel has used animals against them on other occasions as well. According to a report from the same Palestinian news site, “settlers” unleashed a type of super rat immune to rat poisons in the Old City of Jerusalem in July 2008.

Rats breed and have become a big blight as a result of Israeli settlers carrying chests packed with them and unleashing them in the areas of the Old City “The sentence was read.

The inhabitants’ attempts to control the infestation have failed, particularly because cats flee from the rats’ size and fury.

Because they appear to be poison-immune and breed in sewers, all conventional attempts to kill them have failed.

The fact that this female rat is known to give birth seven times a year, giving birth to 20 kids each time, forces the (Arab) residents of Jerusalem to confront the risks associated with (Israeli) settlement and the rat infestation today.”

