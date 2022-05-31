Israel seizes 58 tonnes of watermelons smuggled from West Bank

Two trucks left from the same point in the West Bank and diverged prior to entering Israel

Inspectors of Israel's Agriculture Ministry have seized around 58 tonnes of watermelons which were smuggled from the Palestinian Authority into the country.

According to The Jerusalem Post, two trucks were detained at the Jordan Valley border crossing, located on Highway 90, and the az-Za'ayyem checkpoint near Jerusalem respectively after the ministry's Central Unit for Enforcement and Investigations gathered intelligence.

The trucks left from the same point in the West Bank and diverged prior to entering Israel, the ministry stated.

The report added that during a check made by the inspectors, fake certificates were shown claiming the watermelons were grown in the Jordan Valley, where all agricultural products grown are regulated and approved for sale across Israel.

It further informed that the watermelons were intended to be sold at a large Israeli supermarket chain, according to an initial investigation of the truck drivers, who were detained. Further legal action will be initiated against the drivers.

After thorough inspection by relevant professionals, all 58 tonnes of watermelons will be exterminated.

