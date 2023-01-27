Israel protects itself by itself, Holocaust will never, ever, happen again: Benjamin Netanyahu

Jerusalem: On the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said such a situation will “never, ever, happen again” in the country as today “Israel protects itself by itself”.

“Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day and exactly 78 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp. We in Israel mark this event by honoring the sacred memory of those who perished at the hands of a murderous Nazi regime. And we vow that this will never, ever, happen again to our people,” Netanyahu said in a series of tweets.

“The difference now is that the Jewish people have the State of Israel. Israel protects itself by itself,” he added.

Israel is a “strong and vibrant nation,” said Netanyahu, adding, “we have built up a powerful state that will not allow our enemies to inflict the very pain, suffering and devastating loss our people experienced during the Holocaust.”

“And there are those who still call for our destruction, day in and day out. We will not cower in fear nor will we allow the threats of these tyrants to intimidate us,” he said.

“For this enemy knows that at the end of the day, if needed, we can and will defend ourselves, and we will not allow our enemies to possess an ability to carry out its murderous agenda. We see them on their steady march towards obtaining the most lethal of weapons and I say to them here and now – we will stop you from obtaining them. And we do not forget or forgive the evil deniers of the Holocaust, which for them – one Holocaust was not enough,” the Israeli PM added.

He further reiterated that Israel will remain “vigilant, strong and never allow the Holocaust to happen again.”

“On behalf of the State of Israel and the Jewish people, on behalf of the survivors and those who perished, I vow to you as Prime Minister of the one and only Jewish state, that we will remain vigilant, strong and never allow the Holocaust to happen again. Never,” he noted.

The United Nations has designated January 27 as the International Holocaust Remembrance Day in honour of six million Jews killed in the Holocaust and millions of other Nazism victims under the regime of Hitler between 1933-45.

The day is observed on the anniversary of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp’s liberation by Russian soldiers in 1945.

What was the Holocaust?

The Holocaust was the systematic state-sponsored persecution of Jews by the Nazi government in Germany and its allies and collaborators. About six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust between 1933 and 1945.

According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Nazi Germany and its allies and collaborators killed almost two out of every three European Jews using deadly living conditions, mass shootings and gassings, brutal mistreatment and specially designed killing centres during the Second World War.

(With inputs from agencies)

