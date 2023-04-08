Israel-Palestinian Clashes: EU condemns violence, calls for restraint
Israeli-Palestinian tensions mounted after an Italian tourist was killed and five people were wounded in a car-ramming in Tel Aviv on Friday following a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank that killed two Israeli sisters.
Brussels: European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Saturday condemned the rampant violence between Israel and the Palestinians and urged all parties to exercise restraint.
The EU calls for an immediate end to the ongoing violence. Everything must be done to prevent the conflict from spreading,” Borrell said in a statement.
“We urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint, to avoid further escalation and promote calm for the ongoing religious holidays,” he said.
The Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Judaism’s Passover and Christian Easter are all occurring this month.
With inputs from agencies.
