Israel-Palestinian Clashes: EU condemns violence, calls for restraint

Brussels: European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Saturday condemned the rampant violence between Israel and the Palestinians and urged all parties to exercise restraint.

The EU calls for an immediate end to the ongoing violence. Everything must be done to prevent the conflict from spreading,” Borrell said in a statement.

“We urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint, to avoid further escalation and promote calm for the ongoing religious holidays,” he said.

Israeli-Palestinian tensions escalated after an Italian tourist was killed and five people were wounded in a car ramming in Tel Aviv on Friday following a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank that killed two Israeli sisters.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Judaism’s Passover and Christian Easter are all occurring this month.

With inputs from agencies.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.