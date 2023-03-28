Israel mission to UN takes part in strike action against judicial overhaul

Tel Aviv (Israel): Israeli mission to the United Nations in Geneva released a statement saying they are taking part in the strike action called by country’s largest trade union and one of the most powerful institutions in the country, representing nearly 800,000 people across sectors.

Israeli diplomats in Switzerland decided Monday to join a general strike to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system, News Agency Anadolu reported.

“The Permanent Mission of Israel will remain closed until further notice and no consular services will be provided,” it said in a statement. Histadrut has called on all government employees, including those at Israel’s diplomatic missions around the world, to go on strike, Anadolu reported.

In response to a call by the Histadrut, Israel’s General Federation of Labour, Israel’s embassy in Switzerland has also suspended its services.” Following general strike instructions from the Israeli Labor union, the embassy’s consular services are suspended until further notice. Thank you for your understanding,” the embassy said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposed judicial overhaul unleashed the most intense social unrest in Israel in decades before he announced Monday that he would delay the plan.

Tens of thousands of people repeatedly took to the streets to protest the proposal — including spontaneous mass demonstrations that erupted across the country late Sunday after he fired his defence minister for questioning the overhaul. Business leaders, bank chiefs, fighter pilots, military reservists, academics, former security commanders and other influential sectors of society also came out against the plan.

On Monday, Israel’s largest trade union declared a general strike — paralyzing the country’s international airport — and thousands of people gathered outside parliament.

What was the significance of the general strike?

Israel’s largest trade union is one of the most powerful institutions in the country, representing nearly 800,000 people across sectors that include health care, banking, government services, daycare and transportation.

While the union has crippled parts of the economy in past labour disputes over the years, never before has it gone on strike to protest a political matter.

The decision was felt almost immediately. Israel’s main international airport cancelled all outgoing flights, stranding more than 70,000 travellers. Doctors and daycare workers said they would stay off the job, and others were expected to join as well.

The economy already has been hit by the protests, with the shekel currency tumbling in value in recent weeks. A protracted strike could have meant longer-lasting and deeper damage.

What effect could the judicial overhaul have outside Israel?

While the battle may seem like an internal Israeli matter, its outcome could have important repercussions for the region and beyond.

Netanyahu’s coalition allies are dominated by religious and nationalist hardliners who oppose Palestinian statehood and have close ties to the West Bank settlement movement. A weaker court system could clear the way for more aggressive settlement construction and even annexation of West Bank lands.

That could lead to further friction with the Palestinians, who seek the Israeli-occupied West Bank as part of a future independent state, as well as with Israel’s Western allies, who have voiced concerns about the overhaul and criticized the comments of some of his partners.

Israeli soldiers could also be more susceptible to war crimes prosecution in the Hague. One of Israel’s key defences has been that it has an independent judiciary capable of investigating and prosecuting wrongdoing by troops. A weakened judiciary could rob Israel of that defence.

Israel’s high-tech industry, the engine of the country’s economy, could also be affected. International agencies have already said they might lower Israel’s debt rating if the overhaul passes since the agencies consider a strong judiciary crucial to ensuring a good business climate.

A lower rating could make investors hesitant to do business in Israel and potentially lead companies with operations in Israel, including the world’s leading tech giants, to scale back their presence.

