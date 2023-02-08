Israel filmmakers call for boycott of state's 'loyalty oath' to access funds

New Delhi: Several Israeli filmmakers have called for a boycott of the nation’s film subsidies in response to government’s attempts to reserve state support for movies that advance the country’s far-right agenda.

Makhlouf Zohar, Israel’s new culture minister, has pushed for new regulations requiring artists and filmmakers to certify that their work won’t damage Israel’s or its military’s reputation.

Additionally, Zohar is thinking about withdrawing support for the documentaries “H2: The Occupation Lab” and “Two Kids a Day.”

The first examines how Jewish settlers and military occupation have affected the Palestinian city of Hebron, while the second investigates how the Israeli army routinely detains minors.

Noam Sheizaf, co-director of “H2: The Occupation Lab,” said to Variety magazine, “Zohar could think what he wants about our film, but we object to the whole premise of the minister having a committee in his office to analyse documents. We believe it to be crazy.

Sheizaf continued: “It’s a small market, so without the support of film subsidies it’s basically impossible, unless you’re very rich, to make documentaries.”

Sheizaf wrote an opinion piece for The New York Times on this subject titled “Israel’s Government Is Trying to Turn the Film Industry into a Propaganda Arm.”

According to Zohar’s proposed amendments to the financing regulations, artists would be required to sign a loyalty contract that states they will not reflect negatively on the country in order to receive state funding.

The proposed pledge is comparable to the “Nakba Law,” an amendment to the Foundations of the Budget Law passed in 2011 that gives the government the authority to withhold state funding from institutions for any activity that undermines Israel’s status as a Jewish and democratic state or that encourages racism, violence, or terrorism.

The largest film foundation in the nation, the Israel Cinema Project of the Rabinovich Foundation, already asks candidates to affirm that oath.

According to Sheizaf, the ministry is currently attempting to extend the Nakba Law restrictions to all cinema financing and to include new sections that would forbid support for movies that undermine the nation or its armed forces.

Israeli filmmakers have responded by starting a counter-campaign to demand that the Rabinovich fund drop the conditions.

An industry boycott of the Rabinovich fund has been demanded by more than 100 artists and filmmakers until the foundation no longer requires the loyalty oath.

In 2017, when the legal requirements were incorporated into the foundation agreements, the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel called on all film organisations, including international film festivals, theatres, and distributors, to boycott films supported by the Rabinovich fund.

The Rabinovich Foundation informed Variety in a statement that “the law regulates all organisations supported by the State of Israel, including all Israeli film funds.”

The statement continued, “We believe the filmmakers’ fight should be a fight to change the law itself — in the

Israeli Knesset — if they disagree with this law, a law that requires all Israeli film funds.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Israel’s Ministry of Communications announced earlier this month that plans to defund and shut down public broadcaster KAN had been postponed “until further notice” so that the government could concentrate its efforts on passing the hotly contested legal reforms.

“That was not enough”, according to Sheizaf and Idit Avrahami, co-director of “H2: The Occupation Lab,” who have both signed the boycott petition.

Sheizaf claimed that the channel would still have to fight to remain in operation since it is anticipated that the government will begin its defunding plans once the necessary legal changes have been made to improve its overall position.

