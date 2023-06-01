Israel discovers new natural gas field off its coast, names it 'Katlan'
A recognition from Israel's National Infrastructure, Energy, and Water Minister means that Energean, a British-Greek energy company can draw up plans to develop the reserve. The natural gas field has been named 'Katlan' and is entirely inside Israeli territorial waters
Israel has discovered a new natural gas field off its coast and the Ministry of Energy has officially certified it on Wednesday.
A recognition from Israel’s National Infrastructure, Energy, and Water Minister means that Energean, a British-Greek energy company can draw up plans to develop the reserve. The natural gas field has been named ‘Katlan’ and is entirely inside Israeli territorial waters.
“Katlan boasts approximately 68 BCM [billion cubic meters] of natural gas, and we are working diligently to develop it as efficiently as possible to create sustainable value for all our stakeholders. We believe this discovery will open new opportunities for Israeli gas supplies in both local and regional markets,” Energean CEO Mathios Rigas said while explaining its specifications.
Related Articles
The size makes Katlan Israel’s fourth largest gas reserve. Energean is already developing the Karish, Karish North and Tanin offshore reserves, as well as several blocks in the larger Tamar gas field.
The ministry has not certified any offshore gas discoveries since 2015.
Energy Minister Katz said, “There is potential for additional discoveries in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea, the office under my leadership will continue to develop the natural gas reserves that are in our territory and to promote the exploration & discovery of additional natural gas reserves for the sake of the energy security of the State of Israel and for ensuring a reliable, clean and affordable Israeli energy economy.”
With inputs from ANI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
What is the controversial ‘Flag March’ carried out on Jerusalem Day in Old City?
Every year, Israel marks the 1967 capture of East Jerusalem and the event ends with a Flag March, where thousands of nationalist Jews parade through the Old City’s Muslim quarters. Palestinians call it a provocative parade that undermines their ties to the city
Israel deploys heavy police presence ahead of contentious march by flag-waving Jewish nationalists in Jerusalem
Despite an increase in Israeli-Palestinian violence over the previous year and fierce fighting between Israel and Palestinian terrorists in Gaza last week, police have chosen to allow thousands of protesters to walk the usual path via the Old City's Damascus Gate
Israel fires on Palestinians protesting ‘flag march’ in Gaza
Palestinians organised their own flag marches across the Israeli-occupied West Bank and in Palestinian Islamist-ruled Gaza on Thursday, with some processions only a few hundred metres away from the Israel-Gaza separation fence.