Israel bombs targets in Syria near Golan Heights, says war monitor

Beirut, Lebanon: A war monitor said that early on Monday, Israel’s army blasted a pro-Iran group’s location in southern Syria close to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, marking the second such attack in recent days.

Without mentioning any losses, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that “Israeli ground forces” shelled an area outside of Quneitra where Syrian Resistance to Liberate the Golan soldiers were stationed.

The Hezbollah-affiliated, Iran-supported organisation was established to conduct assaults in the territory that Israel occupies.

The shelling was not covered by Syrian official media, although two government-affiliated local media stations did mention an “Israeli aggression” that targeted the Quneitra suburbs.

The Israeli army had bombed positions in the Quneitra countryside on April 18, the Observatory said, targeting areas where Iran-linked groups are present, also without reporting any casualties.

Earlier this month, amid escalating violence in the region, Israel launched strikes on Syria after several rockets were fired from there and landed in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The 1,200 square kilometre (460 square mile) region — patrolled by Israeli soldiers and bordering Lebanon — was seized from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Israel later annexed it in a move that was never recognised by the international community.

During more than a decade of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.

While Israel rarely comments on the strikes it carries out on Syria, it has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch-foe Iran to extend its footprint in the war-torn country.

The Syrian army regained control of the southern part of Quneitra in mid-2018, five years after rebel fighters had overrun it.

