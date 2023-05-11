Israel blocks foreign journalists from entering Gaza
Salameh Maarouf, the Head of the Government Media in Gaza emphasized that the silence of international bodies responsible for media oversight enables the Israeli occupation to perpetuate and persist in its oppressive and suppressive violations
Foreign journalists have been facing restrictions imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities, preventing them from entering Gaza since the commencement of the offensive on Tuesday night.
According to reports, Salameh Maarouf, the Head of the Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza, expressed in a press release, “The Israeli occupation has closed Beit Hanoon Crossing and is obstructing foreign media crews from entering the strip to report on the ongoing offensive.”
Maarouf urged the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and other organizations dedicated to press freedom and freedom of speech to take concrete actions against the Israeli occupation, demanding the lifting of restrictions on the entry of media teams.
Related Articles
He condemned the Israeli ban on foreign media entry as a violation of journalists’ right to carry out their work freely and impeding their freedom of movement.
Furthermore, Maarouf highlighted that the Israeli occupation routinely bars foreign journalists from accessing Gaza during any offensive targeting the besieged coastal enclave.
Maarouf emphasized that the silence of international bodies responsible for media oversight enables the Israeli occupation to perpetuate and persist in its oppressive and suppressive violations.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
From independence to controversial reforms: Timeline of Israel's turbulent history
Seventy-five years ago, Israel was born as the homeland for the Jewish people in the wake of the Holocaust, the Nazi genocide of six million Jews in World War II. Here are 10 key dates in the country's history
Eli Cohen's India visit provided further impetus to India-Israel ties: MEA
Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen arrived in Delhi on Tuesday morning on a three-day visit. However, he had to cut short the trip in view of Tel Aviv's operation against a militant group in Gaza Strip. He departed from India on Tuesday night
Israeli strike kills top rocket commander in Gaza
Ali Ghali, the commander of a rocket launch team, was killed in the southern Gaza Strip in the Israeli pre-dawn strike, according to a statement from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad