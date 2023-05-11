Israel blocks foreign journalists from entering Gaza

Foreign journalists have been facing restrictions imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities, preventing them from entering Gaza since the commencement of the offensive on Tuesday night.

According to reports, Salameh Maarouf, the Head of the Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza, expressed in a press release, “The Israeli occupation has closed Beit Hanoon Crossing and is obstructing foreign media crews from entering the strip to report on the ongoing offensive.”

Maarouf urged the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and other organizations dedicated to press freedom and freedom of speech to take concrete actions against the Israeli occupation, demanding the lifting of restrictions on the entry of media teams.

He condemned the Israeli ban on foreign media entry as a violation of journalists’ right to carry out their work freely and impeding their freedom of movement.

Furthermore, Maarouf highlighted that the Israeli occupation routinely bars foreign journalists from accessing Gaza during any offensive targeting the besieged coastal enclave.

Maarouf emphasized that the silence of international bodies responsible for media oversight enables the Israeli occupation to perpetuate and persist in its oppressive and suppressive violations.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.