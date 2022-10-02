Islamist jihadis unleash misinformation war on Hindus in UK, police call out lies

Leicester (UK): Another sinister Islamist plot to target Hindus and people of Indian origin in Britain has been exposed. The latest development comes only a few days after the deadly communal riots targeting temples and homes of Hindus in Leicester.

The local police in Leicester has confirmed that a report in wich a 28-year-old Muslim man – identified as Mohammed Shakil Abdullah – had claimed that he was attacked by a gang of Hindus on September 10, was false.

EXPOSED: Lies and disinformation spread by a dangerous religious extremist ecosystem of fake news perpetrators to attack #Hindus. Remember the Imam and his traffic warden nephew who claimed he was attacked by Hindus whilst on patrol? @leicspolice confirms the report was false. pic.twitter.com/ZrQs8D6rg8 — INSIGHT_UK (@INSIGHTUK2) October 1, 2022

The man, who works as a traffic warden, and his unce – a Muslim cleric – had complained to the police on September 17 that he was attacked while performing his duties on September 10.

However, the Leicester police have now confirmed that the report was filed on a false pretext and have launched an investigation into the issue.

“A 28-year-old man, from Leicester, was voluntarily interviewed about a report he made to police on 10 September. It was claimed he was assaulted while working as a traffic warden. It was ascertained that this report was false. The investigation continues,” the Leicester police said in a statement.

Muslim Traffic a police was stabbed by Hindu extremists. Rise of RSS radicals among Hindus in UK #Islamophobia #Hindutva #Leicester #India pic.twitter.com/Mnn47k6tbo — South Asian Journal (@sajournal1) September 11, 2022

In a video aired on social media platform Twitter on September 12, the Muslim man and his Muslim cleric uncle – who identified himself as Imam Khalid Husain – had claimed that the man had been stabbed by a group of Hindu extremists belonging to the RSS.

In the video, the Muslim traffic warden had claimed that a group of Hindus travelling in a car had attacked him after he told them to get in their car and leave. He claimed that one of the Hindus reached into the car and pulled out a knife and asked him if he was a Muslim. When he answered in the affirmative, he was allegedly attacked.

This false report, coupled with similar lies spread on social media had reportedly led to the communal riots in Leicester in which a temple was attacked and several homes of Hindus was targeted by Islamist mobs.

