Islamic New Year 2022: Date, history, significance and all you need to know

The Islamic New Year marks the start of the month of Muharram. Also called the Hijri New Year, the celebrations will begin from the evening of 29 July and continue till the evening of 30 July, according to nationaltoday.com.

The New Year begins at sunset every year. The date of the Islamic New Year changes annually as the Islamic lunar calendar is 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and is also considered to be the second holiest month after Ramadan. Muharram starts after the month of Dhul al-Hijjah, which is the time when Muslims go for Hajj (pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina.)

History and significance:

The Islamic New Year marks the migration of Prophet Mohammad and his followers in 622 CE from Mecca to Medina to escape persecution. The Prophet returned to Mecca in 629 CE after the conquest of the city. The new year will be known as 1444AH (Anno Hegirae or the year of the Hijra) which signifies that it has been 1,444 years since the Prophet’s migration to Medina.

Muharram is seen as a time for reflection and penance. The Islamic New Year provides followers with an opportunity to be hopeful about their future and reflect on the good and bad they have done in their lives.

The first ten days of Muharram are considered to be a sacred time of remembrance for Muslims as the death anniversary of the Prophet’s grandson Hussein is marked during the period. Hussein died at the Battle of Karbala on the 10th day of Muharram. Also known as Ashura, the day is mourned by Shia Muslims around the world.

Celebrations:

No big celebrations are held on this significant day. Countries like Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates announce a public holiday on the occasion.

