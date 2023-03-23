Is Russia taking archaic Stalin-era tanks out of storage for Ukraine war?

Moscow: Over a year of fighting the Ukraine war seems to have taken a heavy toll on the Russian army. With a large portion of its tank divisions suffering considerable losses, Russia has been forced to bring out tanks of World War II vintage out of cold storage.

Several accounts on social media platform Twitter as also a few open source intelligence organisations and media houses have claimed that Russia has de-mothballed 1940s and 1950s T54 tanks out of storage and is sending them to the frontlines of the Ukraine war.

Reported footage of Russian T-54 tanks heading to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/zlqwVqU2uJ — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 22, 2023

A report by Conflict Intelligence Team has claimed that a train has been filmed while transporting military vehicles and tanks from Russia’s Far East region. The report identified the tanks as T-54 and T-55 series tanks from the Soviet Union era.

The train reportedly departed from the town of Arsenyev in the Primorsky region of Russia where the 1295th Central Tank Repair and Storage Base of the Russian military is located.

According to media reports, another train carrying tanks from Arsenyev was filmed in October last year. This train was allegedly transporting T-62M(V) tanks.

Media reports cited satellite images to claim that at least 191 tanks had left the 1295th Base between June and November last year.

While it is difficult to determine the possible uses of these outdated tanks with any degree of certainty, the fact that Russia has been compelled to delve into its reserves and bring outdated tanks of World War II vintage out of retirement is a clear indication of severe problems being faced by the Russian military during the Ukraine war.

