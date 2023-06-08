Is Imran Khan pushing Shah Mahmood Qureshi out of PTI?

After multiple exits from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), its vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi seems to be the next on target. This may prove to be the final nail in the coffin for the country’s principle Opposition party and its chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

A meeting between Khan and Qureshi ended in bitterness in Lahore on Wednesday, Geo News reported.

Earlier, Qureshi claimed to carry a flag of justice after his release from jail on Tuesday evening.

However, after his meeting with Khan, Qureshi left for Karachi to look after his ailing wife and did not address the press conference as announced by him after his release from Adiala jail. He was released from jail on May 6 after his arrest under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

During the meeting, Qureshi advised the former PM to retreat for the time being, go abroad, or at least maintain silence if he doesn’t want to leave the country, Geo News quoted a very close friend of Qureshi as saying.

Further Khan was asked to let Qureshi and others settle issues and let pardoning be done in the meantime. Further, he advised him to take over the party again when everything had been set right.

“Qureshi told the PTI chief that it was a difficult time and there was a need for making wise decisions instead of giving in to emotions,” the report said.

Further sources informed that the two PTI leaders exchanged heated words during the meeting.

Qureshi even told Imran Khan that retired people who are misleading him cannot help him in these circumstances, sources claimed.

To this, Khan replied in anger to Qureshi, who later left Zaman Park for Karachi without speaking to media persons.

Interestingly, Geo News reported that Qureshi’s contact numbers were found switched off when efforts were made to contact him.

After the meeting, Imran Khan repeated whatever he has mostly been saying in a video address.

(With inputs from agencies)

