'Is Greta Thunberg a Time Traveller?': Twitter lights up with conspiracy theories after a 120-year old picture of the climate activist's lookalike goes viral

World FP Trending Nov 21, 2019 12:14:30 IST

  • A 120 year-old photograph of a girl that looks like a doppelganger of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has taken social media by storm.

  • Netizens cannot stop suggesting theories of Thunberg being a time traveler who has come back from the past to save our future.

  • The photo was first posted online by Twitter handle Cool History and said that as per historians the picture dates back to 1898 and was discovered from the archives of the University of Washington.

A 120 year-old photograph of a girl that looks like teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has taken social media by storm. Netizens can’t stop theorising on how Thunberg could be a time traveler who’s come back from the past to save our future.

The photo was first posted online by Twitter handle Cool History and said that as per historians the picture dates back to 1898 and was discovered from the archives of the University of Washington. 

Ever since the tweet went viral, the uncanny resemblance prompted multiple users to talk about some time-travel theories. Here are a few reactions to the post:

Earlier this year, Swedish teenager, Greta shot to global fame when she delivered a hard-hitting speech accusing authorities and lawmakers of ruining the future of kids like her by destroying the environment. She has inspired millions of youth to take to the streets, in a peaceful and non-violent way, to show their frustrations with the inactions that their politicians with regard to climate change. Fridays for Future (FFF) is an organization that Thunberg founded to spread the reach and scale of her movement against climate change.

