'Is Greta Thunberg a Time Traveller?': Twitter lights up with conspiracy theories after a 120-year old picture of the climate activist's lookalike goes viral

A 120 year-old photograph of a girl that looks like teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has taken social media by storm. Netizens can’t stop theorising on how Thunberg could be a time traveler who’s come back from the past to save our future.

The photo was first posted online by Twitter handle Cool History and said that as per historians the picture dates back to 1898 and was discovered from the archives of the University of Washington.



Three children operating rocker at a gold mine on Dominion Creek, Yukon Territory, ca. 1898 pic.twitter.com/NA1yRrWRSP — Cool History (@history2cool) November 19, 2019

Ever since the tweet went viral, the uncanny resemblance prompted multiple users to talk about some time-travel theories. Here are a few reactions to the post:

Is that Greta Thunberg? https://t.co/u1VEh5YcQQ — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) November 19, 2019

What an uncanny resemblance! — Sam2018 (@Sam201810) November 19, 2019

In other news, Greta Thunberg is a time traveller. (Three children operating rocker at a gold mine on Dominion Creek, Yukon Territory, ca. 1898).https://t.co/dshFRD8hI2 pic.twitter.com/19tkXkLH9e — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 19, 2019

Oh God she's a time traveller that's why she's an ecologist, she actually comes from the 22th century where Earth is dead. — L'Approuveur de Blagues (@AlexandreMan11) November 19, 2019

She is a time traveler... No emissions, though. — Fronkonsteen77 (@Fronkonsteen77) November 19, 2019

No wonder Greta seems so advanced for her age. — Bethany Rae (@Orange_Swan) November 19, 2019

So, ‘Greta Thunberg’ is in a photo from 120 years ago, and it’s my new favourite conspiracy. Greta’s a time traveller, from the future, and she’s here to save us. pic.twitter.com/5ObTjPFXvk — Jack - J.S. Strange (@JackSamStrange) November 18, 2019

Earlier this year, Swedish teenager, Greta shot to global fame when she delivered a hard-hitting speech accusing authorities and lawmakers of ruining the future of kids like her by destroying the environment. She has inspired millions of youth to take to the streets, in a peaceful and non-violent way, to show their frustrations with the inactions that their politicians with regard to climate change. Fridays for Future (FFF) is an organization that Thunberg founded to spread the reach and scale of her movement against climate change.

