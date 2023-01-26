Is discontent growing in ruling coalition in Nepal?

New Delhi: Discontent is brewing in the ruling coalition government in Nepal which comprises of seven political parties–CPN-UML, the Rashtriya Swatantra Party, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, the Janata Samajbadi Party, the Janamat Party, and the Nagarik Unmukti Party had backed Maoist Centre chief Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, Dissatisfaction had already surfaced in the alliance with some parties refusing to join the Cabinet. The Nagarik Unmukti Party has taken its umbrage a step further by fielding its own candidate for a vacant National Assembly member, challenging the ruling alliance’s candidate in the process.

Meanwhile, Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who won the trust vote in the ‘Pratinidhi Sabha’, or the house of representatives, has said that his country will seek a balanced relation with India and China.

Also known as Prachanda, the PM is seen as pro-China. The coalition led by him in the country vowed to retrieve its territories allegedly occupied by India, but chose to remain silent on Nepal’s border dispute with China.

After winning the trust vote of 268 of the 275 lawmakers in the country’s parliament, Prachanda said that his government’s foreign policy would be guided by the national interest of Nepal.

India-Nepal relations

The last few years have witnessed some turbulences in India-Nepal relations. In 2015, with the flaring up of Madhesi issue, some politicians from Nepal blamed India responsible for it, although inconclusively.

Over the recent years, India has been used as a punching bag for domestic politics by some Nepali leaders. With KP Sharma Oli assuming charge of the Prime Minister of Nepal in 2018, some issues between India and Nepal relations started to come up.

