Is Biden administration considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves?

New Delhi: A nationwide ban on gas stoves might be on cards in the US. According to reports, the Biden administration might be considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves — citing the harmful pollutants released by the appliances.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, recent studies showed emissions from the devices can cause health and respiratory problems, Bloomberg reported Monday.

Research suggests gas stoves — which are used in about 40% of US homes while the remainder use various forms of electric cookers — emit pollutants like nitrogen dioxide, ca​rbon monoxide and fine matter at levels deemed unsafe by the Environmental Protection Agency and World Health Organization.

Gas stoves contribute to respiratory illness, cardiovascular problems, cancer​ , and other health conditions.​ It is said that more than 12% of childhood asthma cases can be attributed to gas stoves.

Gas stoves worse for climate than previously thought, says study

Gas stoves are contributing more to global warming than previously thought because of constant tiny methane leaks while they’re off, a new study found.

The same study that tested emissions around stoves in homes raised new concerns about indoor air quality and health because of levels of nitrogen oxides measured.

Even when they are not running, U.S. gas stoves are putting 2.6 million tons (2.4 million metric tons) of methane — in carbon dioxide equivalent units — into the air each year, a team of California researchers found in a study published in Thursday’s journal Environmental Science & Technology. That’s equivalent to the annual amount of greenhouse gases from 500,000 cars or what the United States puts into the air every three-and-a-half hours.

That methane is on top of the 6.8 million tons (6.2 million metric tons) of carbon dioxide that gas stoves emit into the air when they are in use and the gas is burned, the study said. Methane is a greenhouse gas that is dozens of times more potent than carbon dioxide but doesn’t stay in the atmosphere nearly as long and isn’t as plentiful in the air.

