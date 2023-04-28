‘Iron-Clad Brothers’: Chinese premier Li Qiang vows financial support to cash-strapped Pakistan

Li Qiang, the new premier of China, held talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Shareef vowing Beijing’s support for the cash-strapped country.

Qiang also hoped that Islamabad will continue to create a favourable environment to guarantee the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel working in the country.

The Chinese premier added that owing to strong bilateral relations between China and Pakistan, both countries should maintain high-level exchanges and promote greater progress in bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.

Li, who assumed charge as Premier in March, also said, “China supports Pakistan in maintaining financial stability, and hopes that Pakistan will continue to create a favourable environment so as to guarantee the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel in Pakistan.”

Referring to the frequent attacks faced by Chinese personnel and projects in Pakistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Prime Minister Sharif said, “Pakistan will make every effort to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Pakistan.”

Calling both the countries “iron-clad brothers,” Sharif also thanked China for its firm support and selfless help to the cash-starved country in safeguarding national independence and sovereignty and promoting national development.

Besides political and military support, China has supported Pakistan financially, rolling over earlier loans and approving new financial packages.

Li also expressed that the two sides should support each other in the multilateral field, uphold international fairness and justice, safeguard the common interests of both countries and other developing countries, defend regional peace and security, and promote common development, the state-run agency reported.

“As all-weather partners and close friends, Pakistan appreciated China’s peaceful development as a positive factor of international peace and stability, and confident that China will continue to achieve milestones on its journey towards modernisation and rejuvenation,” the Pakistani prime minister said.

Sharif also expressed his gratitude to China for holding a “principled position” on the disputed Jammu and Kashmir issue.

Li, for his part, “praised Pakistan’s support for China and reaffirmed his country’s continuing support to Pakistan’s national development, sovereignty, and territorial integrity”.

“China would continue to stand with Pakistan at all times,” said the Chinese premier.

With inputs from agencies

