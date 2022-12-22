Ireland's top medical officer warns of 'a respiratory virus storm' ahead of Christmas

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases across the globe, health authorities in Ireland have sounded an alarm over “a respiratory virus storm” ahead of Christmas.

Speaking to RTE, Chief Medical Officer Professor Breda Smyth said 120 COVID cases were diagnosed across the country overnight and that 19 cases were in the ICU, a significant increase over the last seven days.

“There has been a 75% increase in flu cases and a 35% increase in hospitalisations,” she added.

Smyth also told RTE that both coronavirus and flu cases are circulating at the same time.

While those hospitalised with flu are predominantly above the age of 65, there has been a 65% increase in hospitalised children aged five to 14, she added.

The top medical officer urged people to take booster doses saying that there has been a decline in the intake of such jabs.

With inputs from RTE

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.