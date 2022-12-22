Ireland's top medical officer warns of 'a respiratory virus storm' ahead of Christmas
'There has been a 75% increase in flu cases and a 35% increase in hospitalisations,' Professor Breda Smyth told RTE. She also urged people to take booster doses saying that there has been a decline in the intake of such jabs
Amid a rise in coronavirus cases across the globe, health authorities in Ireland have sounded an alarm over “a respiratory virus storm” ahead of Christmas.
Speaking to RTE, Chief Medical Officer Professor Breda Smyth said 120 COVID cases were diagnosed across the country overnight and that 19 cases were in the ICU, a significant increase over the last seven days.
“There has been a 75% increase in flu cases and a 35% increase in hospitalisations,” she added.
Smyth also told RTE that both coronavirus and flu cases are circulating at the same time.
While those hospitalised with flu are predominantly above the age of 65, there has been a 65% increase in hospitalised children aged five to 14, she added.
The top medical officer urged people to take booster doses saying that there has been a decline in the intake of such jabs.
With inputs from RTE
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
China's COVID-19 surge: Will a deadlier variant emerge as the virus spreads?
Experts are wary that the wave of COVID-19 infections in China could prompt the cropping up of new strains. Amid the spurt in cases, the country has set up a network of hospitals to keep track of mutations of the virus
In another big change, China says it won't report asymptomatic COVID cases
China last week announced its most significant easing yet of antivirus measures and has begun to see what appears to be a rapid increase in new infections
WHO says China’s hospitals filling up fast, worried about ‘real impact’ of COVID
The World Health Organisation’s doctor Michael Ryan has urged China to provide more information about the COVID situation in the country