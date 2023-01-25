Ireland: School teacher fired for not using transgender pronouns, arrested after he turns up to teach

Dublin: An Irish school teacher was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly turning up at the campus despite being terminated over a transgender row in which he refused to use pronouns.

Enoch Burke was informed last Friday that he had been fired from his job as a teacher.

Burke had previously served time in jail for violating a court order prohibiting him from going to Wilson’s Hospital school in Co. Westmeath, Ireland, when he was suspended from work.

After several events related to the transgender controversy, the evangelical Christian was last year suspended from

work with pay pending the outcome of a disciplinary inquiry.

It started after Burke repeatedly expressed his disagreement to the secondary school’s principal’s request to address a transgender student by their name and use the pronoun they.

On Friday, a family member spoke on his behalf and claimed that he had been fired after a formal disciplinary hearing.

But on Tuesday, Burke showed up to the school. He informed the media there that he was there to work.

He claimed that the reason for everything was that he wouldn’t accept transgenderism.

It’s completely absurd and quite sad. It’s horrifying and utterly incorrect. And it is the reason I’m here.

“I’m here to work,” he said, “as every teacher in the nation, as well as every official and worker, has an unequivocal right to do.”

The school accused Mr. Burke of confronting the principal at a school event in June, which prompted the principle to voice “concerns” about his future, according to testimony given during protracted court hearings last year.

The disciplinary procedure was then initiated following the principal’s report in August of last year.

After breaking a temporary court order to stay away from his place of employment, Mr. Burke was later committed to

Mountjoy Prison in Dublin by a High Court judge.

In spite of the ongoing injunction, he started going back to school after being released from jail in December.

Mr. Burke was the subject of a disciplinary hearing last week that dealt with suspected extreme misbehaviour at the school.

A request for comment has been sent to the school.

“A gentleman was detained under the Public Order Act 1994 and escorted to Mullingar Garda Station,” a Garda spokeswoman said.

After that, he was freed while a file was being submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Meanwhile, people also put billboards on major intersections in the town in support of Enuch.

One Twitter user wrote: “EnochBurke Doing what de does best standing Up to the Liberal Nazis, a Real Man With Principals who speaks his mind, had I been in his position I too would not resort to calling a boy a girl, no way, would I play along with that Nonsense,”.

#EnochBurke Doin What He Does Best Standing Up ⬆️ 2 The Liberal Nazis A Real Man With Principals Who speaks his mind 🙏🏻 Had I been in his position I 2 would not resort to callin a BOY a GIRL, no F#%KIN way, would I play along with that Nonsense!https://t.co/ruqQU00qat pic.twitter.com/ufJZMTmfko — sarahlouisemulligan (@sarahlmull82) January 24, 2023

Yellow boards out in support of #Enoch Burke today over in Castlebar had a chat with #HoldtheLine folk here while others gather at Mountjoy pic.twitter.com/7OBIIFtyR3 — Louise Roseingrave (@blueskylou) October 2, 2022

