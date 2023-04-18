Ireland: Police officers face charges for sharing pictures of sudden death victims

London: In Northern Ireland, a police officer and a former officer are being prosecuted for allegedly sharing pictures taken at the scenes of sudden deaths.

According to reports, the two will face legal action for alleged wrongdoing in public service, the region’s Public Prosecution Service announced.

One of the policemen has reportedly already been fired from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, and the other has reportedly been suspended.

The Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland’s inquiry file contains material that prompted the PPS to pursue the lawsuit.

Investigations conducted as part of Operation Warwick focused on a number of occurrences, including the alleged sharing of photos obtained at the scenes of unexpected deaths.

The two are up for three counts of charges for improper use of a public electronic communications network in violation of the Communications Act 2003, as per local reports.

The person is being prosecuted in connection with the alleged distribution of images taken at the scenes of sudden deaths after the PSNI submitted a separate file.

At this point, the case is subjudice in a court.

The PPS stated that four families involved in the investigations after a loved one died are being kept updated.

The Police Ombudsman is conducting the criminal probe, according to a PSNI spokesperson who refused to comment.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.