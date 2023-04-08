Iraq wants Turkey's apology for trying to bomb airport

Cairo: Iraq demanded Turkiye apologise for allegedly bombarding the Sulaymaniyah airport in the north of the nation and demanded that the Turkish government end its hostilities there.

The Iraqi presidency said in a statement that Turkiye has no legal justification to “continue its approach of intimidating civilians under the pretext that forces hostile to it are present on Iraqi soil.”

An explosion struck next to the Suleimaniyah International Airport in northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region Friday, local officials said.

The blast came days after Turkiye closed its airspace to flights to and from the airport, citing an alleged increase in Kurdish militant activity threatening flight safety.

Turkiye has spent years fighting Kurdish militants in its east. Large Kurdish populations can also be found in Syria and Iraq, which are nearby.

The explosion was reportedly caused by a Turkish drone strike on Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, the primary US-backed and

Kurdish-led group in Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based opposition war monitor.

In northeast Syria, representatives of the SDF and the Kurdish regional government disputed that Abdi was in Suleimaniyah at the time or had been attacked.

Abdi is “carrying on his work and is in northeast Syria,” according to Fethullah Al-Husseini, a representative of the Kurdish self-rule administration there.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.