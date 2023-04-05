Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei reaffirms mandatory hijab law; says removing hijab is 'forbidden'

New Delhi: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei reaffirmed on Tuesday the country’s mandatory hijab law, saying that removing the Islamic head covering is “forbidden”.

According to a report in the Al Arabiya, “Iran has recently indicated that it will not retreat from its strict dress rules for women.”

On Saturday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reiterated calls affirming that Iranian women should wear the hijab as a “religious necessity”.

“Hijab is a legal matter and adherence to it is obligatory,” he said.

Women flouting hijab mandate to face $60,000 fine in Iran

Women in Iran will have to pay a fine of $60,000 for flouting the country’s hijab mandate after a new law to enforce strict dress codes is passed by the parliament.

Lawmaker Hojjat ol-Eslam Hossein Jalali said that other punishments for not wearing a hijab will include revocation of passports and a ban on internet access for women.

The penalties will apply to women who are caught flouting the mandatory hijab rule in public spaces like restaurants, government offices, schools and universities.

Man pours yoghurt on women for not wearing hijab

A video of a man attacking two women with yoghurt for not wearing the mandatory hijab in Iran has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the two women entered a local shop following which a man engages in a verbal altercation with the women. The man can then be seen assaulting the two women by pouring in what appears to be yoghurt.

Later, the man is apprehended by the shopkeeper and pushed out of the store.

Iranian authorities ordered the arrest of two women, the judiciary said Saturday, after a viral video appeared to show them being attacked by a man for not wearing the hijab.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant against the man “on charges of committing an insulting act and disturbance of order”, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported.

But it added arrest warrants were also issued for the two women for “committing a forbidden act” by removing their headscarves.

“Necessary notices have been issued to the owner of the shop where this happened in order to comply with legal and Sharia principles according to the regulations,” it added.

It comes after the death in custody of Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini in September sparked months of protests after the 22-year-old’s arrest for an alleged breach of the strict dress code for women.

Hundreds of people were killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands arrested in connection with what Iranian officials described as “riots” fomented by Israel and the West.

With inputs from AFP

