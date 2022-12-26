Iran’s Supreme Court accepts rapper’s appeal against execution
The rapper – an ethnic Kurd—was taken into custody for supporting the anti-regime protests and writing protest songs. Saman was arrested for ‘waging a war against God’
Tehran: Iran’s Supreme Court has accepted an appeal made by an Iranian rapper named Saman Seyyidi against a death sentence.
The Iranian judiciary cited flaws in the investigations related to his case, which led to the development.
The rapper – an ethnic Kurd—was taken into custody for supporting the anti-regime protests and writing protest songs. Saman was arrested for “waging a war against God.”
His “crimes” also involved attempting to kill security forces and shooting a handgun into the air during the unrest that authorities described as “riots.”
According to a report by Al Jazeera, Saman had tried to commit suicide in prison last week after the news of his execution became imminent.
Last week, Saman’s mother made a video where she urged people to help her son. She said, “Where in the world have you seen a loved one’s life is taken for a trash bin?”
Appeal of another protester rejected
The Supreme Court was also heard the appeal of another protester going by the name Mohammad Qobadloo but later rejected it.
The 22-year-old dissenter was convicted by a Revolutionary Court and was accused of “Corruption on Earth” for allegedly killing and running over security forces with his car.
News agency Mizan said that initially, the court had accepted Qobadloo’s appeal against the death sentence. “The public relations of the supreme court of Iran has corrected its news: ‘The appeal of Mohammad Qobadloo has not been accepted … Saman Seydi’s appeal has been accepted by the supreme court,’” the agency said.
Following this announcement, Amnesty International urged authorities to quash Qobadloo’s death sentence.
With inputs from agencies.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
The Year of Shock: From the Shraddha Walkar murder to Shinzo Abe’s assassination, the news that horrified us
Amid war and civic unrest, the year delivered some shocking news. The most horrific of crimes were the mass graves in Ukraine, the gory murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala, and the assassination of Japan’s Shinzo Abe
WATCH: Unveiled Iranian woman 'hangs' self in middle of busy road to register protest
Since September, protests have rocked Iran following the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini in custody. She was detained by Iran's morality police for allegedly breaching the country's strict hijab dress code for women
Living under Sharia laws in 21st century a humiliation, says Iranian activist, chastises West for Islamophobia hoax
Voicing concerns of people, especially women, in Iran Masih Alinejad, journalist and activist, said: 'We deserve to have secular, democratic country'