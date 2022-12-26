Iran’s Supreme Court accepts rapper’s appeal against execution

Tehran: Iran’s Supreme Court has accepted an appeal made by an Iranian rapper named Saman Seyyidi against a death sentence.

The Iranian judiciary cited flaws in the investigations related to his case, which led to the development.

The rapper – an ethnic Kurd—was taken into custody for supporting the anti-regime protests and writing protest songs. Saman was arrested for “waging a war against God.”

His “crimes” also involved attempting to kill security forces and shooting a handgun into the air during the unrest that authorities described as “riots.”

According to a report by Al Jazeera, Saman had tried to commit suicide in prison last week after the news of his execution became imminent.

Last week, Saman’s mother made a video where she urged people to help her son. She said, “Where in the world have you seen a loved one’s life is taken for a trash bin?”

Appeal of another protester rejected

The Supreme Court was also heard the appeal of another protester going by the name Mohammad Qobadloo but later rejected it.

The 22-year-old dissenter was convicted by a Revolutionary Court and was accused of “Corruption on Earth” for allegedly killing and running over security forces with his car.

News agency Mizan said that initially, the court had accepted Qobadloo’s appeal against the death sentence. “The public relations of the supreme court of Iran has corrected its news: ‘The appeal of Mohammad Qobadloo has not been accepted … Saman Seydi’s appeal has been accepted by the supreme court,’” the agency said.

Following this announcement, Amnesty International urged authorities to quash Qobadloo’s death sentence.

With inputs from agencies.

