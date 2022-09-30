Iran’s Islamic powers begin marking houses of peaceful protesters who chant anti-regime slogans
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi earlier this week condemned the chaos that has been triggered in Tehran, the Iranian capital and other cities led by a wave of protests over the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman who was arrested by the country’s 'morality police’ and then died in hospital
New Delhi: In continuing crackdown on protestors gathered to condemn the custodial death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, the Islamic Republic of Iran has now started marking houses that chant anti-regime slogans every night in an attempt to identify peaceful protesters and then suppress them brutally.
Journalist Masih Alinejad in a recent tweet elaborated how the autocratic Iranian regime was not even sparing those who were protesting peacefully from the confines of their homes. The Islamic regime has begun hounding the protesters even if they are non-violent, local media reports claimed.
“Islamic Republic of Iran started marking the houses that nightly chant anti-regime slogans, mainly: “Woman, life, Liberty” and “Death to dictator” to identify the peaceful protesters. This regime has no boundaries!” read Alinejad’s tweet.
Islamic Republic of Iran started marking the houses that nightly chant anti-regime slogans, mainly: “Woman, life, Liberty” and “Death to dictator” to identify the peaceful protesters.
This regime has no boundaries! #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/L6MCsQ9rxK
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 30, 2022
With escalating protests and the increasing death toll of protestors being suppressed brutally by the regime, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi earlier this week condemned the chaos that has been triggered in Tehran, the Iranian capital and other cities led by a wave of protests over the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman who was arrested by the country’s infamous ‘morality police’ and then died in hospital after spending three days in a comatose state.
“Those who took part in the riots must be dealt with decisively, this is the demand of the people,” said Raisi in a televised interview. “People's safety is the red line of the Islamic republic of Iran and no one is allowed to break the law and cause chaos,” he said indicating that the brutal crackdown would continue as the protests grew.
Protests in the West Asian region, as and when they occur have rarely seen men coming out in large numbers to demand free and fair rights for women--- those rights which in most developing and developed countries of the world are a given for modern women. This time round, videos emerging from protest sites in Tehran clearly show the involvement of men and also predict an end to the autocratic regime in the country.
“Woman, Life, Freedom!” has become the clarion call of the protesters as Iran continues grappling with the biggest demonstrations in almost three years, in which women have defiantly burned their headscarves and cut off their hair.
The hijab and chopped locks atop masts have become the enduring symbol of the protests, which have already claimed the lives of 76 innocent protesters fighting for basic rights for the country’s women folk.
