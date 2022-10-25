New Delhi: Iranian protesters have slammed US special envoy to Iran Robert Malley for his controversial tweet that the protesters have been demonstrating for “respect” from the Iranian regime and demanded his resignation over United State’s double standards on the movement.

Taking to Twitter, Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist, said that she has sought Malley’s resignation as many Iranians believe it’s time for him to go.

“Yesterday I called on @USEnvoyIran to resign. Today he has apologized for tweeting that Iranians want their murderous regime to respect their rights. We’ve had enough apologies. We need fresh thinking and a new start. Many Iranians say it’s time for Rob Malley to go. #MahsaAmini,” she wrote.

Yesterday I called on @USEnvoyIran to resign. Today he has apologized for tweeting that Iranians want their murderous regime to respect their rights. We’ve had enough apologies. We need fresh thinking and a new start. Many Iranians say it’s time for Rob Malley to go. #MahsaAmini — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 24, 2022

Appeal for signing petition

Alinejad also appealed to people to sign the petition ‘Remove Robert Malley as Iran Envoy’.

“Plz sign our petition calling on US special envoy Robert Malley to go. His hurtful tweets reflect a total lack of empathy for Iranians. He has misrepresented Iran’s uprising and seeks a nuclear deal with a regime that sends weapons to Putin,” she tweeted.

Plz sign our petition calling on US special envoy Robert Malley to go. His hurtful tweets reflect a total lack of empathy for Iranians. He has misrepresented Iran’s uprising and seeks a nuclear deal with a regime that sends weapons to Putin.#MahsaAmini https://t.co/Q33rDwuS7k — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 25, 2022

What Malley tweeted and why are Iranians upset

Malley came under fire on Twitter after tweeting that protesters in Iran have been demonstrating for “respect” from the Iranian regime, which triggered a backlash from Iranians who said that protesters have been calling for the downfall of the regime and not for the regime to respect their rights.

“Marchers in Washington and cities around the world are showing their support for the Iranian people, who continue to peacefully demonstrate for their government to respect their dignity and human rights,” Malley had tweeted.

Marchers in Washington and cities around the world are showing their support for the Iranian people, who continue to peacefully demonstrate for their government to respect their dignity and human rights.https://t.co/2RLjDvgTHd — Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley (@USEnvoyIran) October 23, 2022

Malley is an unpopular figure among many Iranians opposed to the Islamic Republic who view him as overly lenient with the Iranian regime.

Iranian dissidents accuse Malley of prioritising reaching a nuclear deal with Tehran over human rights.

Anti-hijab protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody have rocked Iran for the past five weeks.

Amini died in police custody after she was arrested for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict dress code for women.

Amid the ongoing protests in Iran, thousands of people, including many of Iranian origin, also marched in Washington on Saturday to show support.

They chanted slogans such as “Women, life, freedom” and “Justice for Iran” as they walked from the National Mall – the vast green expanse that is home to the Washington Monument — to the White House.

Other rallies in support of the protesters were also held in Berlin and Tokyo on Saturday.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.