Iranian protester 'shot dead' by security forces in Tehran as protests continue

New Delhi: Iranian security forces ‘killed’ an anti-government protester by firing at him from point-blank range at Tehran’s Nasirabad town on 22 October.

In a video shared on Twitter by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist, the security forces can be seen kicking and beating the protester with sticks as he is pinned to the ground.

Alinejad said that as the injured protester seethed in pain on the ground, he was shot from point-blank range.

“Bitter & disturbing! Taken in NasiAbad, Tehran, it shows the heights of IR’s brutality & cruelty in suppressing people. Security forces beat a protester & then, as his injured body was laid on the ground, shoot at him at point blank. #IranRevolution,” Alinejad wrote on Twitter.

She said that the person who shared the video with her was visiting Tehran when the incident took place on 22 October.

“The person who sent the video said: “This brutal attack happened on Oct 22. We were visiting Tehran and have no information about the identity & condition of this protester, but the attach was so brutal that my family is still in shock.” #MahsaAmini #IranRevoIution,” she wrote in another tweet.

The unrest was triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on 16 September who fell into a coma after being arrested by morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating Iran’s strict rules requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab, or headscarf.

There were reports that officers beat her head with a baton and banged it against the side of a vehicle. The police denied mistreating her and said she suffered a heart attack.