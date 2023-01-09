Iranian man tries to procure cyanide, arrested for plotting chemical assault in Germany

Germany: An Iranian man was arrested last week on suspicions of perpetrating a dangerous chemical assault in Germany, agencies reported.

It is believed that the suspect was plotting a serious attack inspired by Islamic extremism as he was trying to procure ricin and cyanide.

The police is yet to find out who the target was and for how long the accused was making this plan.

Reportedly, another person was also detained in the same night near the town of Castrop-Rauxel, northwest of

Dortmund, in connection with the investigation.

A spokesman for Dusseldorf prosecutors told the German news agency DPA that a home’s initial check turned up no dangerous materials.

Some of the photos published by German media on Monday showed specialists removing potential evidence from a building while dressed in anti-contamination garments.

According to Herbert Reul, the state’s senior security officer for North Rhine-Westphalia, the arrests were made as a result of a severe tip that led police to intervene the same night.

According to a newspaper, the material was provided by an allied spy agency.

According to a German security officer who was not identified by DPA, there was no evidence that the suspect had operated on behalf of the Iranian government. Instead, he is alleged to have backed a Sunni extremist organisation.

“Our security agencies take any information regarding Islamist terror threats very seriously, and act,” said interior minister Nancy Faser in response to the incident.

She continued by saying that since the turn of the century, 21 Islamist assaults in Germany have been thwarted.

Ms. Faser said that Prosecutors in Dusseldorf are conducting an investigation to determine whether the accusations that led to the police operation were valid.

