Iranian couple break law by hugging people in street since men, women forbidden from mixing from age 7

New Delhi: Mixing between the genders and displays of public affection is severely restricted under Iran’s Islamic laws. The hardliners in Iran see public displays of affection as a result of Western culture’s allegedly corrupt influence, which they believe threatens morals in this conservative Islamic society. Gender mixing in public is prohibited by the Islamic Republic’s strict rules. It is not only illegal, but it is also unwelcome in the society.

But some people are now rising above it all and breaking the old rules. In a viral video, some people in Iran’s Karaj city were seen hugging, shaking hands and greeting each other in public.

The video was shared by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist, on twitter. She said, “A woman sent this video from Karaj, Iran. In Islamic Republic, girls and boys are segregated from age of 7. It’s forbidden for men and women to hug each other, to shake hands and attend a mix parties. This couple are breaking law just by hugging.”

A woman sent this video from Karaj, Iran. In Islamic Republic, Girls & boys are segregated from age of 7. it’s forbidden for men & women to hug each other, to shake hands and attend a mix parties. This couple are breaking law just by hugging.#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/zYAPTx4A4A — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 22, 2022

In another video, two bareheaded women standing in front of a sign that reads “Hugs for those who are sorrowful” were seen embracing passersby on a street in Ekbatan.

امشب ۲۷ مهر چند زن بدون روسری در اکباتان ایستاده و در کنار کاغذی که بر روی آن نوشته شده «آغوش برای ملت غمگین» کسانی را که رد می‌شوند در آغوش می‌گیرند.#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/zVLc4R51Dz — +۱۵۰۰تصویر (@1500tasvir) October 19, 2022

Iran has been rocked by protests since 22-year-old Amini’s death on 16 September, three days after she was arrested by morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.

The street violence has led to dozens of deaths, mostly among protestors. but also among the security forces, and hundreds have of demonstrators been arrested.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.