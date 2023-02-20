While it has been months since the protests erupted in Iran in the backdrop of Mahsa Amini’s death, thousands of Iranians continue to remain defiant and continue to exercise their right to protest. While men and women from all walks of life joined in the protests, the demonstrations took different shapes in the last few months, prompting the authorities to impose strict laws on civilians, especially women.

Speaking of which, women who played a prominent role in the protest went on to challenge the country’s Islamic dress code by burning their veils, cutting their hair, and removing headscarves in public.

As a part of this, an Iranian chess player Sara Khadem also took this protest to the global platform after she took part in an international tournament without a hijab back in December 2022. The 25-year-old Sara Khadem, also known as Sarasadat Khademalsharieh decided to go without her headscarf in a bid to show her solidarity with the protests in Iran. However, while she thought that in the worst-case scenario, she would receive a warning, things escalated further forcing her to stay out of her own country.

According to BBC, Sara started receiving phone calls following her tournament where many asked her to not return back to Iran while some also said that she return in a bid to “solve her problems.” As per reports, the Iranian police were ready to arrest her as soon as she entered the country, therefore forcing her to presently live in exile in an undisclosed location in Spain with her family.

Reportedly, some of her relatives living in Iran have also received threats.

Why Sara Khadem decided to go without a headscarf?

Speaking about her decision to compete in the tournament without a headscarf, the athlete recalled how she had thought in the past of playing the game without her scarf, however, became more determined after things escalated in Iran.

“If I go to the tournament and I have to play with the headscarf, I prefer not to go at all. So I decided to do it this time without the headscarf,” she said.

Noting that she was under immense pressure following the tournament, Sara also noted how she was asked to record a video admitting that she regrets her actions.

“I realised it was not possible to go back if I don’t apologise. Losing the right to go back to your homeland was a very terrible thing that happened,” she added.

Mahsa Amini’s death case

The case dates back to September 2022 when a young Kurdish woman named Mahsa Amini was arrested by Iran’s morality police in Tehran for an “unsuitable outfit”. Later, she died in police custody, unleashing massive anger among the people who took to the streets and staged nationwide protests.

While laws enforcing mandatory hijab-wearing became the main point of protests, a string of celebrities including sportswomen also showed their protest without headscarves.

