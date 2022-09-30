Iran: Woman arrested for having breakfast without wearing hijab
Even as anti-hijab protests continued in Iran and spread to Afghanistan, an Iranian woman named Donya Rad was arrested for having breakfast without wearing a hijab on Friday.
The information was shared on Twitter by Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad whose post read, “The woman who posted this photo got arrested for the crime of having breakfast without hijab! This is the horrific story of being a woman in Iran in 21st century.”
“Her name is Donya Rad. Women will continue their civil disobedience every day,” her post added.
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 30, 2022
Protests continued in several cities across Iran against the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody who was arrested earlier this month in Tehran for “unsuitable attire” by the morality police that enforces the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code for women.
At least 83 people have been killed in nearly two weeks of demonstrations, according to a human rights group.
Hailing from the Iranian Kurdish town of Saqez, Amini’s death has sparked the first big show of opposition on Iran’s streets since authorities crushed protests against a rise in gasoline prices in 2019.
Iran’s Islamic Republic requires women to cover up in public, including wearing a “hijab” or headscarf that is supposed to completely hide the hair.
Many Iranian women, especially in major cities, have long played a game of cat-and-mouse with authorities, with younger generations wearing loose scarves and outfits that push the boundaries of conservative dress.
With inputs from agencies
