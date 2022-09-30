Iran: Woman arrested for having breakfast without wearing hijab

New Delhi: Even as anti-hijab protests continued in Iran and spread to Afghanistan, an Iranian woman named Donya Rad was arrested for having breakfast without wearing a hijab on Friday.

The information was shared on Twitter by Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad whose post read, “The woman who posted this photo got arrested for the crime of having breakfast without hijab! This is the horrific story of being a woman in Iran in 21st century.”

“Her name is Donya Rad. Women will continue their civil disobedience every day,” her post added.

The woman who posted this photo got arrested for the crime of having breakfast without hijab! This is the horrific story of being a woman in Iran in 21st century. Her nam is Donya Rad. Women will continue their civil disobedience every day.#MahsaAmini#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/zq08SWUL2a — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 30, 2022

Protests continued in several cities across Iran against the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody who was arrested earlier this month in Tehran for “unsuitable attire” by the morality police that enforces the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code for women.

At least 83 people have been killed in nearly two weeks of demonstrations, according to a human rights group.