Iran tests home-made Fajr-5 missile that has a thermobaric warhead
Thermobaric warhead creates a high-temperature explosion using oxygen from the surrounding air. It has boosted the destructive capability of the Iranian rocket. Its lower sensitivity than trinitrotoluene (TNT) has made a safer option
Iran’s very own locally manufactured Fajr-5 missile, which has a thermobaric warhead, was successfully tested by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Ground Force on Sunday, according to the Iranian Tasnim news agency.
The Fajr-5 missile, a 333 mm rocket with a guided version known as the “Fajr-5C,” has already been handed to the IRGC Ground Force units, according to the agency.
It was designed by experts at the Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization of the IRGC Ground Force.
Related Articles
The same source claims that the new thermobaric warhead, which creates a high-temperature explosion using oxygen from the surrounding air, has boosted the destructive capability of the Iranian rocket.
The agency added that the thermobaric explosive’s lower sensitivity than trinitrotoluene (TNT) has made the thermobaric explosive a safer option in comparison to conventional warheads.
The new warhead’s destructive power is reportedly 1.5 times greater than that of trinitrotoluene (TNT), enhancing its blast radius and thermal effect.
The newly created methodology is more practical for dealing with “terrorist groups,” especially in remote mountainous places.
The single-stage and two-stage solid fuel 333 mm rockets have a range of 75 km and 180 km, respectively.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Russia sends 300,000 Iran-made artillery shells, 1 mn ammo rounds to troops in Ukraine via Caspian Sea
The most recent shipment, which occurred on 8 March, was loaded onto a 460-foot-long Russian ship Rasul Gamztoz. The ship carried 1,000 containers with over 2,000 artillery shells
Belgium examining Iran’s request to free jailed diplomat in swap with detained aid worker
Vandecasteele was charged with espionage against Iran, and collaborating with the US government as well as smuggling foreign currency and money laundering. He, however, denied all the charges and Belgium too condemned the charges as “fabricated”
Iran executes Swedish citizen linked to major attack
According to Iran's rigorous Islamic regulations, Habib Farajollah Chaab had been found guilty of the criminal offence of being "corrupt on earth" and had been given the death penalty