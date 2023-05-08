Iran tests home-made Fajr-5 missile that has a thermobaric warhead

Iran’s very own locally manufactured Fajr-5 missile, which has a thermobaric warhead, was successfully tested by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Ground Force on Sunday, according to the Iranian Tasnim news agency.

The Fajr-5 missile, a 333 mm rocket with a guided version known as the “Fajr-5C,” has already been handed to the IRGC Ground Force units, according to the agency.

It was designed by experts at the Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization of the IRGC Ground Force.

The same source claims that the new thermobaric warhead, which creates a high-temperature explosion using oxygen from the surrounding air, has boosted the destructive capability of the Iranian rocket.

The agency added that the thermobaric explosive’s lower sensitivity than trinitrotoluene (TNT) has made the thermobaric explosive a safer option in comparison to conventional warheads.

The new warhead’s destructive power is reportedly 1.5 times greater than that of trinitrotoluene (TNT), enhancing its blast radius and thermal effect.

The newly created methodology is more practical for dealing with “terrorist groups,” especially in remote mountainous places.

The single-stage and two-stage solid fuel 333 mm rockets have a range of 75 km and 180 km, respectively.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.