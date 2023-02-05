Iran Supreme leader Khamenei pardons 'tens of thousands' of prisoners: Report

Tehran: Iran’s Supreme leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has pardoned or commute the sentences of tens of thousands of convicts, including those arrested in recent protest against the government, state media reported.

The pardons were announced in honour of the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Eje’i in a letter to Ayatollah Khamenei proposed amnesty or commutation of tens of thousands of convicts which was agreed by the Supreme Leader.

“The convicts of recent riots will be pardoned or their punishment will be reduced if they did not commit espionage for the benefit of foreigners and did not have direct contact with agents of foreign intelligence services, ” it said.

Iran has been rocked by protests after custodial death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was detained in September by Iran’s morality police over ‘inappropriate’ attire.

A series of nationwide protests erupted demanding fall of clerical regime in the country.

