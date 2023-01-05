Iran summons France ambassador over Charlie Hebdo cartoon on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Tehran: Iran summoned French Ambassador Nicolas Roche on Wednesday after the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo published a cartoon of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Charlie Hebdo published a cartoon against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the ongoing hijab controversy in Iran.

This week, Charlie Hebdo magazine released an edition titled ‘January 7’ with the theme ‘Beat the mullage’ to mark the anniversary of the deadly 2015 terrorist attack on its Paris offices.

On January 7, 2015, two French-born al-Qaeda terrorists attacked the newspaper’s office and killed 12 cartoonists.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdullahian tweeted, “In publishing the cartoon, a French publication has committed a derogatory and indecent act against religious and political authority, which cannot be tolerated.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.