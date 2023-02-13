Iran smuggled drones into Russia using boats, state airline: Report

New Delhi: Iran used boats and a state-owned airline to smuggle new types of advanced long-range armed drones to Russia for use in its war on Ukraine, according to a report in Guardian.

Citing sources inside Iran, the report said that at least 18 of the drones were delivered to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s navy after officers and technicians made a special visit to Tehran in November, where they were shown a full range of Iran’s technologies.

During the visit, the 10-person Russian delegation chose 12 Shahed 191 and 129 drones, which are also capable of air-to-ground strikes, along with six Mohajer-6 drones, which have an approximate 200-km range and carry two missiles under each wing, according to the report.

The higher-flying drones are intended to deliver bombs and return to base unharmed, unlike the more well-known Shahed 131 and 136 drones, which Russia has frequently deployed in kamikaze strikes against Ukrainian sites.

How drones reached Russia

Most of the drones sent to Russia were secretly picked up by an Iranian vessel from a base on the coast of the Caspian Sea and then transferred at sea to a Russian navy boat, sources told Guardian. Others were sent on a state-owned Iranian airline, they added.

Iran has also sent technicians to Moscow to help get the drones into service. The sources revealed that three Iranian officials a drone – 54 officials in all – helped integrate the smuggled craft into the Russian military.

The drones were produced in the same military factory in the central city of Isfahan that was targeted on 28 January by what was believed to have been an Israeli drone. US officials have indicated they believe Israel was motivated by its own national security concerns, and was not trying to intervene in the Ukraine war, according to the report.

The latest drone delivery was believed to have been put into service over Ukraine on 20 November. More orders were expected before the suspected Israeli strike, which is understood to have caused significant damage to the manufacturing of Iran’s most advanced weapons systems, including precision-guided missiles and drones.

Iran-Russia ties

Since Moscow started its invasion of Ukraine a year ago, the revelations show the growing closeness between Iran and Russia, which share a dislike for the US.

The US had recently warned that Russia and Iran were ramping up military cooperation to an extent that is “harmful” to Ukraine and Iran’s neighbors.

Citing intelligence assessments, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby had described “an unprecedented level of military and technical support that is transforming their relationship into a full-fledged defense partnership.”

Kirby said Iranian pilots are being trained to fly Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets, which are expected to be delivered next year. This would “significantly strengthen Iran’s air force relative to its regional neighbors,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kirby said Iran is reportedly considering setting up a jointly-run drone production line in Russia. Iran has previously been accused of supplying Russia with lethal drones for its invasion of Ukraine.

The claims were backed by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who described the defense collaboration and arms transfers as “sordid deals.”

Moscow denies defence ties

However, Moscow’s UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia denounced the US intelligence assessment later.

“The military industrial complex in Russia can work perfectly fine and doesn’t need anyone’s assistance, whereas the Ukrainian military industry does not basically exist and is being assisted by the Western industry and Western companies,” Nebenzia told the UN Security Council.

He also claimed the allegations about Iranian drones were “already refuted” multiple times before.

Iran has acknowledged that it sold drones to Russia in the past but denies any arms transfers since the invasion of Ukraine.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.