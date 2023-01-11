Iran Revolutionary Guards threaten French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo with terror attack over their cartoons

The chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps has threatened to take revenge against the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo for publishing cartoons of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that have been deemed “insulting” by Tehran, an Al Arabiya report said.

“You have made a big mistake, but sooner or later Muslims will take revenge, and you may arrest the avengers, but the dead will not come back to life,” the ILNA news agency quoted Major General Hossein Salami as saying.

Meanwhile, Charlie Hebdo on Tuesday doubled down on its ridicule of Iran’s religious rulers, with fresh cartoons of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei despite protests from Iran and its allies.

“The mullahs aren’t happy. The caricatures of their supreme leader… do not seem to have made them laugh,” the paper’s editor, known as “Riss”, writes in the latest edition, which hits newsstands on Wednesday.

“Laughing at themselves has never been a strong point of tyrants,” he added.

The paper was hit by a cyber attack after publishing cartoons of Khamenei in last week’s special edition, which marked the anniversary of the 2015 attack on its Paris offices that left 12 dead.

“A digital attack doesn’t leave anyone dead, but it sets the tone. The mullah’s regime feels in such danger that it considers it vital to its existence to hack the website of a French newspaper,” Riss wrote.

“It is an honour in one sense, but above all proves that they feel their power is very fragile.”

There have been months of protests in Iran sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a woman arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code.

Iran issued an official warning to France over the “insulting and indecent” cartoons in last week’s Charlie Hebdo.

With inputs from agencies

