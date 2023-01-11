Iran Revolutionary Guards threaten French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo with terror attack over their cartoons
Charlie Hebdo on Tuesday doubled down on its ridicule of Iran's religious rulers, with fresh cartoons of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei despite protests from Iran and its allies
The chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps has threatened to take revenge against the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo for publishing cartoons of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that have been deemed “insulting” by Tehran, an Al Arabiya report said.
“You have made a big mistake, but sooner or later Muslims will take revenge, and you may arrest the avengers, but the dead will not come back to life,” the ILNA news agency quoted Major General Hossein Salami as saying.
Meanwhile, Charlie Hebdo on Tuesday doubled down on its ridicule of Iran’s religious rulers, with fresh cartoons of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei despite protests from Iran and its allies.
“The mullahs aren’t happy. The caricatures of their supreme leader… do not seem to have made them laugh,” the paper’s editor, known as “Riss”, writes in the latest edition, which hits newsstands on Wednesday.
“Laughing at themselves has never been a strong point of tyrants,” he added.
The paper was hit by a cyber attack after publishing cartoons of Khamenei in last week’s special edition, which marked the anniversary of the 2015 attack on its Paris offices that left 12 dead.
“A digital attack doesn’t leave anyone dead, but it sets the tone. The mullah’s regime feels in such danger that it considers it vital to its existence to hack the website of a French newspaper,” Riss wrote.
“It is an honour in one sense, but above all proves that they feel their power is very fragile.”
There have been months of protests in Iran sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a woman arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code.
Iran issued an official warning to France over the “insulting and indecent” cartoons in last week’s Charlie Hebdo.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pope denounces Iran death penalty following protests
At least four people have been executed since the demonstrations began, following internationally criticized, rapid, closed-door trials
Protests in Iran expanded to 282 cities, says People's Mojahedin Organization
Meanwhile, Iran said it executed two men on Saturday convicted of allegedly killing a paramilitary volunteer during a demonstration
Don't return home: Iran chess player Sara Khadem in Spain after threats for competing without hijab
A source familiar with the developments said Sara Khadem received multiple calls from individuals from Iran who warned her against returning home